Sami Zayn contract update

Sami Zayn is rumored to have signed a new WWE contract.

It was previously reported that Zayn’s WWE deal was to expire before the end of 2021, but now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the deal was coming up in early 2022. It was also reported that there has been recent locker room talk of Zayn re-signing with the company.

Zayn re-signing with WWE has not been confirmed by WWE sources as of this writing, but there is talk within the company that he inked a new contract. This would come right as Zayn’s longtime friend Kevin Owens signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.

Zayn signed a three-year WWE contract in 2018, which was modified a bit due to time off for surgery.

On a related note, Zayn’s recent SmackDown program with Brock Lesnar may be a sign that he’s re-signed with the company. It’s interesting to note that last Friday’s SmackDown opening segment with Zayn and Lesnar was the most-viewed WWE YouTube segment of the past week with 2.2 million views. To compare, the next most-viewed WWE YouTube video from the past week was the RAW segment with The Miz, Maryse and WWE Hall of Famer Edge with 1.3 million views.

The Zayn – Lesnar segments from the previous week, December 3, also have more than 2 million views as of this writing. The segment with Lesnar demanding Zayn challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has 2.1 million views, while the segment with Lesnar attacking Zayn before the title match has 2.5 million views.

Stay tuned for more on Zayn’s WWE status.