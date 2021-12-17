New WWE NXT ring names

Several recent talent acquisitions have received their new WWE NXT ring names.

Jaylen Rae Williams is now using the “Raelyn Divine” ring name.

Divine is the sister of WWE SmackDown Superstar Mace. A native of Massachusetts, she previously played college basketball for the University of Central Florida and Penn State.

Divine commented on Instagram this week and wrote, “you can call me Raelyn from here on out, babe. ever since i was 6 years old i’ve wanted to do everything [Mace] does. why would i stop now? I’m extremely blessed to start this new chapter of my life. So grateful for all the people who helped get me here but i ain’t done yet! [silly face emoji] Alexa…play Blessings on Blessings.”

Jamara Sade is now using “Jakara Jackson” as her ring name.

Jackson, a New Mexico native, has done some fitness modeling and competed on season 2 of The Rock’s Titan Games for NBC. She was working as a bank teller while on the show, and was eliminated on the sixth episode.

Randy José Beidelschies now going by the “Javier Bernal” name.

Bernal, a native of Florida, previously played college football for Macalester College in Minnesota.

Bernal wrote on Instagram this week, “‘You’re destined for greatness.’ The little RJB was told those very words and I meant to live my life that way. A lot of blood, sweat, tears, and Diet Coke got me to this point. The little wrestling fan aged into a larger one, and thus the Rockstar was born. Welcome to the world, Javier Bernal. [yellow heart emoji] [blue heart emoji] [red heart emoji] #wwe #nxt #wwenxt #athlete #colombian #colombia #wrestling #fun #fit #fitness #rockstar #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #rjb #bless #blessed #minnesota #orlando #FL #baby #drip #wearenxt #javierbernal @wwe @wwenxt”

Faith Jeffries has been assigned “Nikkita Lyons” as her ring name.

Lyons, a native of Vegas, has been wrestling on the indies since 2018. She has gone by Faithy J and Faith The Lioness, and was trained by Bambi.

Lyons wrote on Instagram this week, “[lion emoji] I AM NIKKITA LYONS [lion emoij] @wwenxt @wwe I’m extremely grateful. Hard work pays off. But it’s time to work even harder. LYON PRIDE, WE ON THE RISE [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] [stars emoji] thank you for rocking with me #NikkitaLyons #WWE #NXT #FaithyJ #WWErecruit #WWEsuperstar #555 #asskicker #prowrestling #NewChapter #lioness #blackbelt”

Sydney Zmrzel is now using the “Sofia Cromwell” ring name.

Cromwell, from Arizona, cheered for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. She appeared in a backstage segment with Grayson Waller on the October 12 NXT show, and in the backstage Halloween party segment at Halloween Havoc. Cromwell also owns the Jaunty clothing brand.

Cromwell wrote on Instagram this week, “It’s only a crazy dream until you do it. #UPNeXT — I owe a special thank you to all of the coaches and mentors that have graced my life over the years… this is just the beginning. LET’S WORK.”

Jacoby Brooks is now using the “Bryson Montana” ring name.

Montana is a veteran of the United States Navy, and was a star football player in high school. He’s also done some fitness and bodybuilding work. He is the 2021 Lee Lebrada Classic Overall Champion.

Montana wrote on Instagram this week, “For me life is continuously being hungry. The meaning of life is not simply to exist, to survive, but to move ahead, to go up, to achieve, to conquer Let’s eat [utensils emoji]”

These talents were all signed from the WWE tryouts held during SummerSlam Weekend in Las Vegas. WWE filed to trademark all ring names within the past three weeks.

You can see related social media posts below from each talent: