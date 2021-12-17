Kurt Angle praises “Cowboy” James Storm

WWE hall of famer Kurt Angle puts over James Storm in an interview with Wrestling Inc.:

“I thought James was awesome, I thought his in-ring skills were great, his promo skills were off the charts. He had a great character, he had a great look. He had all the facets to be a very successful pro wrestler. The one thing I thought that James might have changed, it’s very minute, very small, but James tended to be a little lazy once in a while. That was his only downfall and it wasn’t even that much of a problem. It was just every once in a while he would get a little lazy. As far as his performances and his consistency, he was damn good.”