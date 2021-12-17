Gargano talks about his growing family and his wrestling future

“A lot of people don’t realize, obviously the baby is due in February. Candice (LeRae) and I are really just trying to enjoy the next couple of months we have together. You don’t think about this stuff, but this is really going to be the last time it’s going to be me and Candice, and Pawdme. I really want to enjoy as much time as I have with Candice and Pawdme before the little rascal arrives and it becomes a whole new world for me. I’ve been very lucky in my career, I’ve been doing this for 15 or 16 years, I’ve been very lucky injury-wise. I’ve had a bad lower back and hip problems, but other than that, I haven’t had any surgeries or major injuries. I’m beat up, obviously, but that’s from doing this since I was eight.

My run in NXT was six years and I never missed any time. I was on television straight from the (WWE) Network, USA Network, six years and I never missed time. You look at guys who get injured, they are gone for a year, they are back and they are fresh. Part of me feels like people just need a break from me. That might be weird to say now, but people have seen me non-stop for six years and I want to give people a rest from Johnny Gargano for a little bit. That could be me being weirdly self-conscious about myself. The ‘Johnny Wrestling’ chants, they mean the world to me. If you chant Johnny Wrestling’ somewhere, loud enough, you never know what could happen. I could show up anywhere at this point, I’m free to do whatever I want. If someone wants to see me bad enough, those Johnny Wrestling chants come in, I’ll hear them. I watch everything. It’s just like Candyman. If you chant Johnny Wrestling 100 times, I will show up.”

source: Fightful