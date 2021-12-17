Bret Hart says he has “no time” to be a wrestling on-screen character anymore

Bret “Hit Man” Hart said that he has “no time” to be an on-screen character on any wrestling show, be it a manager, referee, or anything else.

Hart was speaking during a Q&A session held in conjunction with his Canada Walk of Fame induction later today.

“Bret Hart was a wrestler not a manager and I don’t wanna be remembered as a manager so I would never do it,” Bret said when quizzed if he would be a manager in any promotion.

Bret added that he doesn’t want to even do any commentary because everything he says hurts as sometimes he can be “too honest” about it. He also shot down being a guest referee or anything else.

“I have no time to do that. I did my time on the road,” Bret continued. “I’d like to think I saved my money and I like to get away once in a while and do the odd little bit here and there to get out of the house but at the same time, my days of sort of playing a character for wrestling…I don’t need it that bad.”

Hart said that he’s happy making up time with his grand kids and being home with his family.

But there’s one thing that would get Hart back in the ring!

“If there was something where I could wrestle Donald Trump at WrestleMania and Vince McMahon was gonna referee it or something,” Hart joked. “I’d hear it out because it would be funny to hear it but the thought of me going in there and wrestling somebody is pretty unlikely!”

The former five-time WWE champion is being inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame along with Frederick Banting, Charles Best, James Collip, Roméo Dallaire, Graham Greene, and Keanu Reeves.