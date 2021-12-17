12/17/21 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Garland, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and The Young Bucks (w/Brandon Cutler) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), Orange Cassidy, and Rocky Romero (w/Wheeler Yuta)

Matt and Taylor start the match. Matt delivers a few strikes that send Taylor to the corner. Matt sends Taylor to the opposite corner, but Taylor counters with a back elbow. Taylor drops Matt with a standing Sliced Bread and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Matt goes for a superkick, but Taylor dodges and Romero tags in. Fish tags in and delivers quick kicks to Romero. Romero comes back with an Atomic Drop and tags in Cassidy. Romero clotheslines Fish in the corner a few times and throws him into a clotheslines by Cassidy. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out and tags in Cole. Cole mocks Cassidy and tags in Nick. Nick kicks Cassidy in the midsection and takes him down with an arm-drag. Cassidy comes back and walks the ropes, and puts his hands in his pockets. Nick brings Cassidy down, but Cassidy counters with an arm-drag of his own. Cassidy monkey flips Nick to the outside, and then Cole, Matt, and Fish knock the faces off the apron and attack Cassidy in the ring. Cole and the Bucks triple power bomb Beretta on the apron, and then Cole tags into the match. Cole and The Bucks triple superkick Cassidy in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nick tags in and splashes onto Cassidy from the top as Matt connects with a moonsault to Cassidy’s legs. Nick goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Cole and Matt get in the ring, and Cole locks Cassidy in a Camel Clutch. The Bucks run the ropes, but they are tripped up by Taylor and Romero. Cassidy rolls Cole up for two and connects with a few kicks. Cassidy goes for the tag, but Romero and Taylor are pulled to the floor by the Bucks. Cole delivers a knee strike to Cassidy and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, but Cassidy counters and tosses Cole to the mat. Beretta tags in and takes out Cole and Nick with a double clothesline. Beretta connects with a senton to Cole on the apron, and drops Fish with a Spear on the floor. Beretta drops Cutler with a back drop and connects with a splash to Nick’s back. Beretta goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Nick comes back with a kick to the head, but Romero and Beretta deliver a double knee strike to Nick. Beretta drapes Nick over the ropes and Romero connects with a kick. Beretta delivers a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out.

Beretta sends Nick to the outside and shares a hug with Taylor. They take out Cole, and then Taylor dives onto Matt and Fish on the floor. Nick comes back and suplexes Beretta into the corner, and then Cole becomes the legal man. Cole and The Bucks deliver shots to Beretta and drop him with the double superkick/Brain Buster combination. Fish tags in and delivers a diving headbutt and goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out. Cole and Matt put Beretta up top and Nick kicks Romero in the face. Taylor is dropped with a superkick and Fish takes Beretta to the mat with an avalanche Falcon Arrow. Fish goes for the cover, but Cassidy breaks it up. Cole delivers a pump kick to Cassidy, and Romero kicks Cole in the face. Romero dives onto Cole, and Matt kicks Taylor and Romero in the face. Nick dives onto Taylor and Romero, and then Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Matt and dives onto everyone on the floor. Beretta and Fish are in the ring, and Beretta drops Fish with Strong Zero and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and Rocky Romero

—

Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and Scorpio Sky are in the ring. Lambert says he is back because he wasn’t going to allow Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan to screw his guys out of what they have earned. Lambert says Khan is turning AEW into late-WCW and becoming the thing he hated the most about the business, because he is giving the opportunities to his friends. Lambert says insults Rhodes, but Rhodes interrupts and comes to the ring. Rhodes takes the mic from Lambert, but Lambert takes it back. Rhodes take it again, as does Lambert. Rhodes takes it a third time and tosses it to Sky. Rhodes kicks Page in the midsection, but Page and Sky get the upper hand. Dustin Rhodes rushes the ring for the save and Lambert gets in his face. Page and Sky beat down the Rhodes Brothers and toss Cody out of the ring. Sammy Guevara rushes out and drops Page with a shot. Guevara drops Sky with a springboard Cutter and tosses Page out of the ring. Guevara and Cody stare each other down.

—

A video package for the four remaining women in the AEW TBS Championship Tournament, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho, and Thunder Rosa, airs.

—

Match #2 – Submission Match: Penelope Ford (w/The Bunny) vs. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay)

Conti charges the ring and they brawl as the bell rings. Conti delivers a pump kick, but Ford comes back and slams Conti to the mat. Conti goes for a submission, but Bunny pulls Ford to the ropes. Ford goes to the floor, but Conti delivers a dropkick. Ford comes back and sends Conti to the ring post. Ford delivers a few chops, but Conti dodges the last one and Ford chops the post. Conti gets Ford back into the ring and goes for the arm-bar, but Ford makes it to the ropes. Ford trips Conti into the middle rope and goes for a springboard into the corner, but Conti counters with double knees to the back. Ford comes back and applies a submission, but Conti rolls through and locks in one of her own. Bunny gets on the apron, but Jay backs her down. Ford sends Conti to the apron, but Conti comes back with a rear choke and pulls Ford to the top. Conti tries to slam Ford to the mat, but Ford holds on and locks in a dragon sleeper. Ford delivers a few back-breakers, but Conti delivers a few knee strikes to Ford’s head. Ford rolls through and applies a submission, but Conti gets to the ropes. Ford delivers a few shots and comes off the ropes, but Conti rolls through and locks in a rear-choke with Ford’s arms clasped, and Ford taps out.

Winner: Tay Conti

-After the match, Bunny knocks Conti out with the brass knuckles, but Jay runs Ford and Bunny off with a steel chair.

—

The Owen Hart Memorial Tournaments, one for the women and one for the men, will kick off in 2022, and the finals will take place at Double or Nothing.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite: Holiday Bash:

-Trios Tag Team Match: CM Punk, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. FTR and MJF

-AEW TBS Championship Tournament – Semifinal Match: Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho

-Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

-Griff Garrison vs. Malakai Black

-Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage: Holiday Bash:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

-Bear Bronson vs. Hook

Announced for Battle of the Belts on January 8th:

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Riho

—

Match #3 – Ten-Man Tag Team Match: 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee), Daniel Garcia, and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, and The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix)

Kingston’s team attacks Garcia’s as Caster is cutting his rap. All ten men brawl around the ring for a bit, and then Penta and Caster get in the ring and the bell rings. Penta and Caster exchange shots, and Penta delivers a kick and sends Caster to the corner. Fenix delivers a few shots, and he and Penta deliver a double superkick. Penta slips Fenix onto Caster and goes for the cover, but Caster kicks out. Fenix chops Caster in the corner, and Santana and Bowens tag in. Santana keeps control of the match and takes Bowens to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fenix is in control of Garcia. Fenix comes off the top and goes for the cover, but Bowens breaks it up. Fenix drops Bowens with a hook kick and tags in Kingston. Kingston goes for a side suplex, but 2point0 pull Kingston to the floor. The Lucha Brothers dive onto 2point0 and Bowens drops Kingston with a shot. Bowens drops Prtiz with a combination, but Santana comes in and takes him out. Santana is taken out, and then Kingston and Garcia get into the ring. Garcia gets a quick roll-up with a handful of pants for the win.

Winners: 2point0, Daniel Garcia, and The Acclaimed

-After the match, the heels attack Kingston and Bowens lays him out with the boombox. Jurassic Express’ music hits, and Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus come from behind to take out the heels. Jungle Boy picks up the AEW World Tag Team titles and hands them to the Lucha Brothers. The Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express shake hands and fist bump and stare each other down. Kingston chases Garcia up the ramp and Jurassic Express stand tall in the ring as the show comes to a close.