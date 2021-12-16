Zoey Stark injury update

WWE NXT Superstar Zoey Stark is no longer using crutches to get around, and is now walking on her own.

As noted, WWE did an injury angle on the November 2 NXT episode where Stark was seen down in the locker room after an attack by NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. It was later noted on commentary that Stark was taken to a local medical facility, and it was later revealed that Stark suffered a torn ACL/Meniscus. She went under the knife in early November to repair the tears.

In an update, Stark took to social media on Wednesday to provide an update to her fans, and to thank her physical therapist.

“Officially off the crutches and walking on my own! Next step = RUNNING Thank you to my awesome Phyiscal Therapist Lauren! @wwenxt #WWENXT,” she wrote on Instagram.

Stark told a fan back on December 2 that she still has to wear her brace, but takes it off during physical therapy.

There is still no timeframe for Stark’s return to the ring, but we will keep you updated. She has not wrestled since the NXT Halloween Havoc special on October 26, in the Scareway to Hell Triple Threat Ladder Match that saw Dolin and Jayne win the straps over Starks and Io Shirai, plus the team of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Stay tuned for more on Stark. You can see the related posts below: