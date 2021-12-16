Video: MJF name drops Ryback during AEW Dynamite, Ryback responds

During the December 15th 2021 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo and talked about CM Punk winning “underwhelming” matches against “underwhelming” opponents. MJF said that doesn’t make CM Punk championship material but rather the “new Ryback.”

Ryback commented on the name drop…

“Thanks for the shoutout @The_MJF Now you have your big chance at being an enhancement talent working with an underwhelming opponent. #FeedMeMore”