Video: MJF name drops Ryback during AEW Dynamite, Ryback responds
During the December 15th 2021 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo and talked about CM Punk winning “underwhelming” matches against “underwhelming” opponents. MJF said that doesn’t make CM Punk championship material but rather the “new Ryback.”
Does @The_MJF deserve a title shot over @CMPunk? Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/zVJjujskyS
Ryback commented on the name drop…
“Thanks for the shoutout @The_MJF Now you have your big chance at being an enhancement talent working with an underwhelming opponent. #FeedMeMore”