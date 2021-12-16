The Briscoes want to face FTR

As previously reported, AEW tag team FTR made a surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle last weekend, starting a fight with The Briscoes after they won the Ring of Honor tag team titles. Jay and Mark Briscoe released a new video yesterday, and they are none too happy with FTR.

The Briscoes are clearly ticked off, and they advised FTR to name a time and place for them to face each other. Mark Briscoe also suggested AEW President Tony Khan to send his private jet to pick them up at their farm.

Mark Briscoe angrily yelled, “When and where, boys?! Send us a plane ticket! Text me a plane ticket! Y’all got my number! Hey, it could be a bus ticket! S***, hey, you know what?! Tony Khan! Fill your little private jet up! You park that bitch up in the cornfield! Alright?! Come scoop us! Come scoop us up, man! We ready!”

Jay Briscoe than grabbed an ice scream sandwich and added, “Now, ya see, how I look at this, y’all boys acting like some big babies! You understand what I’m saying? What I mean by that is some babies running around the house with a big ass knife! You don’t know the danger you done put yourself in! You don’t realize it!”

Mark continued yelling, “When and where?! When and where? S***! Hell with the bull****! Let us know when! Let us know where! I’m about to high board this bobcat and smooth a path out for Tony Khan’s private jet! Land right out in that cornfield! Come scoop us!”

Jay also stated, “We got a ring one barn over. Y’all welcome anytime! Anytime!” You can see that video featuring The Briscoe Brothers’ angry comments on FTR below: