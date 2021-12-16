Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for Friday

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT episode was taped on Wednesday night after the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Trent, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero defeated The Young Bucks, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole. Trent pinned Fish to get the win

* American Top Team’s Dan Lambert came out to cut a promo and received big heat from the crowd. He was interrupted by Cody Rhodes. This led to Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page attacking Cody until Dustin Rhodes made the save. The Rhodes Brothers ended up getting beat down some until AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara made the save for them

* Tay Conti defeated Penelope Ford in a Submission Match

* Daniel Garcia, The Acclaimed, and 2point0 defeated Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers

These AEW Rampage matches will air Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

