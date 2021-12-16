ROH World Title to be Defended at GCW Event

GCW has set a ROH World Championship defense for this weekend’s GCW Blood On the Hills show. The company announced on Thursday that Jonathan Gresham will defend the title he won at ROH Final Battle against AJ Gray at the show.

Blood On the Hills takes place on Friday in Los Angeles. The updated lineup for the show is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. AJ Gray

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoe Brothers vs. Brody King and PCO

* No Rope Barbed Wire Match: Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver

* Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne

* Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne

* Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green vs. BUSSY (EFFY and Allie Katch)

* Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice