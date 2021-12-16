Katsuyori Shibata: “I will have a match on January 4″

Katsuyori Shibata confirmed he will have a match at Wrestle Kingdom 16 on January 4.

It will mark his formal return from a years-long retirement due to injury. Shibata’s opponent was not revealed as part of the announcement.

Shibata made his intentions known in the ring during New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Best Of The Super Jr. & World Tag League finals on Wednesday. His announcement was characteristically brief.

“I will have a match on January 4,” Shibata said. “That’s it.”