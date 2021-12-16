Impact Report, 12/16/21

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8PM. D’Lo Brown and Matt Stryker are on the call from Louisville, Kentucky.

Match 1. Rohit Raju (with Raj Singh) VS Josh Alexander

The Walking Weapon heads to the ring with anger in his eyes. Rohit senses it and plays cat and mouse to start the match. He gets in one cheap shot, but Josh takes over quickly and hits some back elbows and punches. Rohit bails to the floor and Josh follows and takes out Raj. Rohit uses the time to knee Josh in the back. He throws him back in the ring and starts a nice move set of kicks, backhands and finally a leg sweep. Rohit then connects with a Russian Leg Sweep and a two count. Josh then takes a neck breaker and a front suplex on the top rope.

Jose has had enough and floors Rohit. He then hits a big boot. Josh then goes for a move that his injured ribs couldn’t handle. Rohit then starts targeting the injured ribs. Josh reverses a hold into an Ankle lock. Raj interferes. Rohit misses a pump kick, but connects with a few forearms and a cannonball in the corner. Rohit then double stomps the ribs and gets a two count. The two exchange blows in the center of the ring. Both hit some huge punches. Josh knee drops Rohit’s knee.

C4 and Josh gets the pin.

Winner. Josh Alexander

Josh will face Jonah at Hard to Kill.

The Good Brother and Violent by Design cut a promo backstage. Karl Anderson says they don’t trust VBD. Doc Gallows says keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Eric Young says this is an alliance that helps both teams.