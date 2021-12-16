Happy Birthday to the late Jon Huber
Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee) passed away on December 26, 2020, at the age 41. His widow Amanda revealed that the official cause of death was idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Happy Birthday to the late Jon Huber a.k.a. Luke Harper in @WWE. pic.twitter.com/SozskFwfF4
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 16, 2021
He will never be forgotten. Happy birthday to "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee pic.twitter.com/tDZaQOEGNj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021