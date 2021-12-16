Jon Huber (Luke Harper/Brodie Lee) passed away on December 26, 2020, at the age 41. His widow Amanda revealed that the official cause of death was idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Happy Birthday to the late Jon Huber a.k.a. Luke Harper in @WWE. pic.twitter.com/SozskFwfF4 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 16, 2021