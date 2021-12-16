Gail Kim Hopes WWE will Bring Back the WWE Divas Magazines

Gail Kim wants to see WWE bring back the Divas Magazine. Kim was a guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions and made mention of the magazine, which was run yearly from 2001 through 2007 before being discontinued.

“I think WWE you should do those again,” Kim said (per Fightful). “I think every company should do them. So we would divide, I think it was two groups or three groups depending on the amount of girls, and then each girl had their own makeup and hair team too. The years I did it, we did in Mexico two years in a row. But the fans just love them. I think because women are seen as very empowered now and strong and athletes, maybe they don’t want to sexualize them, but we felt beautiful and as long as you’re in your comfort zone, just be you and do your version of sexy.”

Kim went on to add, “It was a bonding experience for us every time we went and of course, you’re shooting from sunrise to sunset but you get those little in-between moments of being able to take your lunch break and go sunbathe and be with the girls and have a drink. It’s always going to be a strong memory for me.”

Kim is now working for Impact Wrestling and was revealed as a member of the management team last week.