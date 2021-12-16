Brody King reportedly signs with AEW

According to Cassidy Haynes from BodySlam.net pro-wrestling superstar Brody King has inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Reports are that King was contacted shortly after Ring of Honor announced their hiatus for 2022, with some believing that the deal was signed as far back as Thanksgiving.

This news comes shortly after the conclusion of this evening’s AEW Winter Is Coming television special, which featured a video promo of Malakai Black welcoming in a new member to his “House of Black” family. At one point Black uttered, “Now you are so much more than a king.” Check out the promo below.