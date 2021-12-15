Serena Deeb on her Relationship with CM Punk

The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed AEW star Serena Deeb ahead of her rubber match with Hikaru Shida at AEW Winter Is Coming. During the interview, she discussed her relationship with her former Straight Edge Society stablemate, CM Punk, who recently joined AEW as well. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Deeb on CM Punk joining AEW: “I love it, I totally love it. We have a great relationship, we obviously go back a long way and we did some really good business together over the years. I met Punk in, I want to say 2005 at OVW when he first reported there and Paul Heyman was booking the show and Punk was his guy. Punk was the driving force behind getting me to Shimmer for the first time, which at the time was, as a female wrestler, that was the indie that you aspire to go to because that was the best. From Shimmer that got me to Ring Of Honor. Punk really guided me and really helped support me in getting to all these places before WWE.”

On her time with Punk as part of Straight Edge Society: “Of course, The Straight Edge Society role. I think because we had that great relationship and that friendship and that foundation, we had chemistry already just from all of that. It translated on-screen. I constantly get tagged on social media and people still love The Straight Edge Society and it was over a decade ago, it’s crazy. I love having him in the locker room.”

On getting feedback from CM Punk: “He’s somebody I think all the guys and all the women should be asking for feedback. I ask him. I ask him to watch my matches, he doesn’t always get the chance to because he’s doing a million things on the show. But, if there’s someone you want to go to for feedback, especially from a storytelling perspective. The dude’s a master storyteller. I mean he blows my mind with some of the stuff he does. He’s clearly one of the best to ever do it and we have a great relationship. We talk every week and everything is great and yeah, we might see a reunion one day.”