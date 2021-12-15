Kevin Owens reportedly re-signs

Kevin Owens is reportedly staying with WWE.

Owens’ previous WWE contract was set to expire at the end of January, but now Fightful Select reports that he has re-signed with the company. Details on the new contract have not been confirmed as of this writing, but it’s said to be a multi-year deal.

WWE officials reportedly made an “excellent offer” for Owens to stay, and they are said to be “over the moon” about the former Universal Champion re-signing.

Owens’ WWE deal was originally set to expire much later, but in 2019 he restructured it to expire at the end of January 2022. WWE began negotiating a new deal with Owens this past fall.

It’s believed that AEW would’ve had interest in signing Owens, but sources there did not believe that the company would have matched what WWE offered Owens to stay.

Owens is set to compete at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day, in the Fatal 4 Way with Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Big E.

Owens originally signed with WWE in August 2014. He is a one-time WWE NXT Champion, a one-time WWE Universal Champion, two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and a three-time WWE United States Champion.

