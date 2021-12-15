Jeff Hardy returning to the road, but not to wrestle

Dec 15, 2021 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

While Jeff Hardy has yet to speak about his release from WWE earlier this month, he does plan to hit the road again. Hardy announced an acoustic meet-and-greet tour that will run for eight dates beginning tomorrow. It runs through January 16. The tour lines up with upcoming WWE live event dates.

December 16: Milwaukee, WI
December 17: Rosemont, IL
December 18: Rockford, IL
December 19: Des Moines, IA
January 13: Lincoln, NE
January 14: Omaha, NE
January 15: Fargo, ND
January 16: Sioux Falls, SD

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jeanie Buss

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal