Jeff Hardy returning to the road, but not to wrestle

While Jeff Hardy has yet to speak about his release from WWE earlier this month, he does plan to hit the road again. Hardy announced an acoustic meet-and-greet tour that will run for eight dates beginning tomorrow. It runs through January 16. The tour lines up with upcoming WWE live event dates.

December 16: Milwaukee, WI

December 17: Rosemont, IL

December 18: Rockford, IL

December 19: Des Moines, IA

January 13: Lincoln, NE

January 14: Omaha, NE

January 15: Fargo, ND

January 16: Sioux Falls, SD