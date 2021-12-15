Christmas episode of Young Rock airs tonight on NBC

A special Christmas episode of Young Rock, titled Young Rock: A Christmas Peril will air tonight on NBC starting at 8PM ET.

Inspired by the classic film A Christmas Carol, each of the younger Dwaynes will be subjected to their own horrible Christmases and it is directed by Nahnatchka Khan, the sister of WWE President Nick Khan. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. In 1987, Rocky and Dwayne take jobs as a mall Santa and elf. In 1993, Dwayne reluctantly spends a disastrous Christmas with Coach O.”

This is a one-off episode and not part of season one or the upcoming season two which will start airing on NBC in March 2022. Filming on season two is currently underway in Australia.