12/15/21 AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming Coverage

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Garland, Texas.

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

They lock up and Page backs Danielson into the corner. The referee calls for a clean break, but Danielson shoves Page away and does a few jumping jacks. They lock up with a knuckle lock, and Danielson goes behind with a hammer-lock. Page counters and takes Danielson to the mat. Page applies a wrist-lock, but Danielson counters with an underhook suplex. Page comes back with a side headlock, but Danielson sends him off the ropes. Page drops him with a shoulder tackle, but Danielson picks his ankle and does more jumping jacks. Danielson drops Page and applies a wrist-lock. Danielson delivers a knee strike and backs Page into the ropes. They shoves each other and Danielson backs into the ropes. They lock up and Page applies a side-headlock and takes Danielson to the mat. Danielson gets free, but Page sweeps his ankle and gets a one count. Danielson tries to sweep Page’s ankle, but Page dodges him and kicks him in the chest. Danielson extends his hand for a handshake, but Page sends him away and Danielson backs into the ropes. They lock up and Danielson applies a wrist-lock. Page turns it into a headlock, but Danielson sends him off the ropes.

Danielson goes for a cross-body, but Page catches him and slams him to the mat. Page delivers a chop, but Danielson trips him up and delivers a few knee strikes. Danielson ties up Page’s ankles and gouges his face, and then applies the Romero Special. Danielson turns it into a Dragon Sleeper, but Page punches his way free. Danielson delivers a few chops, followed by a headbutt. Danielson delivers another chop, but Page comes back with one of his own that sends Danielson into the corner. Page goes for a suplex, but Danielson blocks it and chops Page in the corner. Page counters back with a chop of his own, and follows with a series of right hands in the corner. Danielson picks Page’s ankle again and drops a few elbows on Page’s knee. Danielson delivers right hands, and follows with an uppercut. Danielson sends Page off the ropes, but Page comes back with a kick. Page charges, but Danielson sends him to the apron and drops him to the floor with an elbow shot. Danielson runs the ropes, but Page gets back into the ring and drops him with a kick to the face. Page clotheslines Danielson to the floor, and follows with a dive over the top rope.

Page tosses Danielson back into the ring and goes up top. Page comes off the ropes, but Danielson kicks him in the midsection. Danielson delivers another shot to Page, and then catapults him into the bottom rope. Danielson delivers a few back elbows in the ropes, and follows with kicks and chops to the chest. Danielson drapes Page over the middle rope and comes off the top with a leg drop. Danielson goes for the cover, but Page kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page comes back and suplexes Danielson to the mat. Page chops Danielson in the corner, and follows with an elbow strike. Danielson comes back and runs the ropes, but Page catches him and drops him with a fall-away slam. Page chops Danielson in the corner and crotches him on the top rope. Page drops him with a springboard lariat, but Danielson falls to the floor. Page sends Danielson into the barricade with a dive and climbs up top. and takes Danielson out with a moonsault press. Page tosses Danielson back into the ring and goes for a basement clothesline, but Danielson counters with a crucifix cover for two. Page comes back with a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Page chops Danielson in the corner a few times, and then sets him up top. Page delivers an elbow strike and climbs, but Danielson gets free and crotches Page on the turnbuckle. Danielson climbs, but Page sends him to the mat with a few elbow strikes. Page goes for a moonsault, but Danielson rolls out of the way. Danielson rolls Page up, but Page kicks out at two.

Danielson delivers a knee strike, and follows with body shots, against the ropes. Danielson sends Page off the ropes, but Page counters with a roll-up for two. Danielson comes back for the LeBell Lock, but Page counters with another roll-up for two. Danielson gets a roll-up for two now, and then locks in an Ankle Lock submission. Danielson kicks Page in the midsection and chops him in the corner. Danielson delivers the running kicks in the corner, but Page counters the last one with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Page goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out at two. Page goes to the apron for the Buckshot Lariat, but Danielson pulls himself out of the ring. Page dropkicks Danielson into the barricade and goes up top. Danielson cuts him off and shoves him onto the apron, and Page lands on his shoulder. Danielson slams Page’s shoulder into the ring post, and then pulls Page into the ring post a few times. Page has been busted open as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson drops Page with a flying knee strike on the outside. Danielson goes after the open wound on Page’s head with a series of right hands, and then wraps his arm around the ring post. Danielson gets Page back into the ring and delivers a series of right hands in the corner. Danielson grinds Page’s face into the turnbuckle and then puts his boot on Page’s head. Danielson kicks the turnbuckle into Page’s face and works over his shoulder. Page comes back with an elbow strike, but Danielson comes back with a right hand. Danielson comes off the ropes, but Page catches him and goes for a suplex. Danielson counters and gets a two count, and then locks in the Cattle Mutilation. Page is able to roll to the ropes and they go to the apron. Danielson kicks Page into the ring post and goes for one more, but Page dodges it and Danielson kicks the post. Page slams Danielson’s leg into the ring post and drapes him over the barricade and traps his leg. Page deliver a kick to Danielson and tosses him back into the ring. Page delivers a shin-breaker and locks in the Figure Four. Danielson rolls through to reverse the pressure, and both men get to the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Excalibur announces this is now the longest match in AEW history. Danielson delivers a kick to Page, and they exchange shots. Danielson counters a power bomb and gets a two count. Danielson goes for an arm-bar, but Page doesn’t allow him to extend the arm. Danielson goes for a triangle choke, but Page comes back with a power bomb. Danielson keeps the hold applied, though, and delivers a series of elbow strikes. Page rolls to the ropes, but Danielson delivers a few kicks to the chest. Page comes back and drops Danielson with a Tombstone Piledriver and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Page sets Danielson up top and delivers a few chops, as Danielson counters with headbutts. Page climbs up top and goes for a superplex, but Danielson punches his way free. Danielson delivers a knee strike to Page’s arm and drops him with a shoulder-catcher suplex. Danielson goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Danielson takes Page to the corner and sets him up top. Danielson delivers elbow strikes and drops him with a back suplex. Danielson slowly goes for the cover, but Page kicks out.

Danielson delivers elbow strikes and goes for an arm-bar, but Page makes it to the ropes. Danielson kicks Page in the head on the apron, and follows him out. Danielson goes for a Gotch-style Piledriver on the apron, but Page counters with Dead Eye and Danielson falls to the floor. Page goes to the floor, but Danielson backs into the timekeeper’s area. Page goes up top and dives, but Danielson dodges him and Page crashes into the timekeeper’s table as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, the concrete was exposed during the break, and Danielson dropped Page with a DDT onto the concrete. Back in the ring, Danielson goes for a few shots, but Page drops him with a German suplex. Danielson comes back with a few kicks, and Page delivers a lariat. They exchange kicks and lariats, and then Danielson drops Page with one more big kick. Danielson puts Page up top and climbs up with him. Danielson delivers an elbow strike and goes for a back suplex. Page lands on his feet and drops Danielson with a big lariat. They get to their feet and exchange shots. Danielson delivers a series of headbutts and goes for a Snap-dragon, but Page rolls through and they exchange roll-ups for two. Page delivers a rolling elbow, but Danielson comes back with a roundhouse kick. Danielson goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Justin Roberts announces less than five minutes remain in the allotted time. Danielson stomps on Page’s head around seven or eight times, and then goes to the corner. Danielson goes for the running knee, but Page counters and hits the Dead Eye. Page goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Page grabs Danielson’s arms and stomps Danielson’s head into the mat now, around ten times. Page goes to the apron and goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Danielson ducks under and locks in the LeBell Lock. Danielson delivers cross-face shots and goes back to the hold, and Roberts announces one minute remaining. Page counters with punches to Danielson’s knee, but Danielson tries to go back to the hold. Page catapults Danielson to the apron, but Danielson pulls himself back into the ring. Page drops Danielson with a lariat and goes to the apron. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat, but the bell rings as the time limit expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

