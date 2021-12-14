Tony Khan hints at more arrivals over the next few weeks

Speaking to DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan dropped hints that more arrivals are coming to All Elite Wrestling, maybe starting with tomorrow’s Winter is Coming special on Dynamite.

Last year, the first-ever Winter is Coming episode saw the arrival of The Icon Sting and a title changing hands with Kenny Omega beating Jon Moxley with the help of Don Callis.

“I’m more than aware that there’s a number of free agents out there, wrestlers I admire too, but I’ve got to say that you just have to keep watching over these next few weeks and not just Winter is Coming,” Khan told DAZN.

Pay-per-views and themed episodes of Dynamite are known to bring in a surprise or two and fans have become accustomed to that nowadays, sometimes feeling disappointed if there are no surprises.

Khan said that with the upcoming Holiday Bash, New Year’s Smash, and Battle of the Belts, he wants the company to run shows that fans cannot miss.

“I think these next few weeks are going to be really exciting for fans of wrestling,” Khan said.

In a prior interview, Khan also said it would be impossible to sign every free agent in the business and with the amount of firings from WWE, the talent pool available is very large.

Perhaps the biggest free agent right now is Windham Rotunda, better known to fans as Bray Wyatt.