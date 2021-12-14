New match announced for WWE Day 1, WWE Championship match changed

The WWE Title match at the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view has been changed once again.

WWE Champion Big E will now defend his title in a Fatal 4 Way at Day 1. His challengers will be Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

The match was originally announced as Rollins vs. Big E, but then Owens defeated Big E via DQ in a non-title match on the November 29 RAW, after interference from Rollins, and due to the stipulation Owens was added to the title match at WWE Day 1. Lashley then attacked Big E, Owens and Rollins last week, and opened tonight’s show making it clear he wanted a shot at Day 1. It was announced that if he could beat Owens, Rollins and Big E in singles matches, then he would be added to the match at WWE Day 1 to make it a Fatal 4 Way.

Tonight’s RAW saw Lashley first defeated Owens, with Owens quickly submitting to The Hurt Lock to avoid injury. Later on Lashley defeated Rollins, in a match that had to be re-started after Owens tried to secure Rollins as the winner by disqualification. Tonight’s RAW main event then saw Lashley defeat Big E in a No DQ bout, in a match that saw Big E and Lashley fight off Owens and Rollins before they could finish.

Liv Morgan vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was also announced for WWE Day 1 during tonight’s RAW.

Tonight’s RAW saw Morgan and Lynch trade shots on the mic after Lynch bragged about last week’s successful title defense over Morgan. Morgan pointed to how Becky used a handful of tights to win, and then challenged her to a rematch at WWE Day 1. Morgan ended up attacking Lynch and getting the best of her until Lynch used the steel ring steps to smash her elbow up. Lynch then accepted the challenge for Day 1, and made her exit while officials tended to Morgan.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the current announced card, along with related shots from RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song