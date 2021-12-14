New AEW memorabilia from Upper Deck

Upper Deck and AEW have announced their new Autographed Portfolio of exclusive memorabilia.

The first-ever launch of exclusive AEW autographed memorabilia includes limited edition 16×20 and 10×8 prints for CM Punk, Sting, Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Ruby Soho, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Adam Cole, Jade Cargill, Jungle Boy, Brian Cage, Tay Conti, Jon Moxley, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Matt Hardy, Jim Ross, PAC, Miro, AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix, Darby Allin, MJF and Orange Cassidy.

The prints are priced at $499.99, $299.99, and $199.99. The limited edition AEW product portfolio includes “Power,” a 10×8 designed image numbered to 75, which showcases each wrestler against a traditional brick background with retro colored lighting. A larger 16×20 “Stage” designed image is limited to just 99, and captures the wrestlers as they stand front and center ready to jump into the ring.

The signatures were witnessed by an Upper Deck Authenticated representative as part of UDA’s 5-step authentication process.

Upper Deck and AEW are offering a free hoodie with every purchase while supplies last. You can use the code 2021Hoodie at checkout.

“The reaction we have seen around AEW collectibles has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer fans the opportunity to capture history through autographed memorabilia of their favorite AEW wrestlers,” said Upper Deck Authenticated Director, Gabriel Garcia. “The new pieces are the first steps in building a large portfolio of authentic memorabilia for the league’s passionate fans, helping them connect to their favorite wrestlers and fellow collectors.”

“From the very beginning, AEW fans have embraced our licensed and branded merchandise at retail, in venues and on ShopAEW.com,” said Mark Caplan, Vice President of Licensing at AEW. “These collectable products will deliver what many of our fans have asked for – an authentic piece of memorabilia they can now proudly display and hold onto for years to come.”

The items can be viewed at CollectAEW.com. Below is a new promo for the release: