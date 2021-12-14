Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott opens up about his release from WWE

During his Swerve City Podcast, former WWE star Isaiah “Swerve” Scott talked about being released from the company…

“You know, on my behalf, personal, at first, when the [WWE] release happened, I was upset. It was more of an embarrassment to my family because I felt like — I was like I let them down because I talked up so much about how everything was gonna be okay. ‘Everything’s going to be — I’m going to exceed the expectation. We’re doing something that’s never been done,’ yada, yada, yada and it felt like, it was like no, it’s being thrown back in my face but, I looked around — it took me a couple of days, two days. I looked around and got on the phone with my mans [Teasy Scott], talked to my peoples and we talked about all the possibilities that are out there right now. We had a long convo. Spoke with the lady, spoke with — still trying to tiptoe back into the family. I’m getting better at it but once again, I look around, I’m appreciative of all that I’ve accomplished, everything that I’ve done in the WWE, I’m proud of.” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)