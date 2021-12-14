Gabby Gilbert remembers Jimmy Rave: “I am so honored to say he loved me”

It was announced yesterday that former ROH/TNA wrestler Jimmy Rave had died at the age 39. His long time girlfriend Gabby Gilbert reflected:

RIP Jimmy Rave. I was n always will be Jimmy Rave biggest fan. I lost the love of my life, my best friend, my mentor, my everything. I tried my hardest to always made sure he knew he was loved. Smothering him with kisses. He is my favorite person in and out of the ring. I always found a reason to bring him up in convos n believe that isn’t going to stop. I never loved anyone the way I loved James. He is someone I always looked up to. Someone I strived to be like. He had the biggest heart. He had passion n pride for wrestling. Never “half-assed” it even how tired he was. He put his all in every match. I seen him wrestle 30mins then jump in the car n drive to another show to wrestle 30-45min match in the same night. He went all out for both. He was a natural in the ring. A genius for wrestling. My heart is broken. I cherish every moment I had with him. Even the ones when we were fighting over what to eat. Ha. Saying I miss him is an understatement. I would miss him when he was in front of me n I had to blink. He loved wrestling, he loved helping people. And I am so honored to say he loved me. #ripjimmyrave #jimmyrave #thankyoujimmyrave #wrestlinglegend #myeverything I hope I was #jimmyraveapproved I want to hear all the Jimmy Rave stories please. In ring, road trips, all of them!