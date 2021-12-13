WWE executives on the 2021 Most Influential People In Sports Business list

Three of WWE’s top executives are featured on Sports Business Journal’s 2021 Most Influential People in Sports Business list.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, WWE President & CRO Nick Khan, and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon are included on the list under the “Most Influential: Media Influencers” category.

SBJ pointed how there is a clear repositioning of WWE to a media business under Khan. They touted two big projects in the works – Netflix’s docuseries on Vince, and the Blumhouse-developed “The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon” TV series. SBJ wrote the following on The McMahons and Khan making the list together:

“There is clearly a repositioning of the WWE to a media business under Khan, who joined the company from CAA Sports in August 2020, especially with the move to Peacock as part of a five-year deal reported to be more than $1 billion. High-profile projects include a multipart Netflix docuseries on Vince McMahon’s life and a deal with Blumhouse Television on a scripted series about the WWE in the 1990s.”

SBJ’s “Most Influential: Media Influencers” list for 2021 also included executives from ESPN, NBC Sports Group, Amazon, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and WarnerMedia News & Sports/Turner Sports.

The listing on WarnerMedia News & Sports Chairman Jeff Zucker and Turner Sports President Lenny Daniels did not mention AEW, but did tout how Turner added NHL hockey and Premiere League soccer to the line-up, noting how Zucker and Daniels have become more aggressive in picking up sports rights. It was also noted that Warner/Turner now have one of the highest quality portfolios in all of sports media.

UFC President Dana White was featured under the “Most Influential: Sports Property Influencers” category. SBJ wrote the following on White:

“Perhaps the world’s most recognizable combat sports executive, White has the UFC poised to complete its best year ever financially despite it coming amid a still-smoldering pandemic. Bolstered by the resources and connections of owner Endeavor, and a deepening commitment to market its product by ESPN, White’s fighting series is coming out of the pandemic stronger than when it went in.”

Stay tuned for more.