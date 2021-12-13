Wrestling community remembers Jimmy Rave

After battling severe health issues over the past year, former Ring of Honor and TNA/Impact Wrestling wrestler Jimmy Rave has died at 39 years old.

Ring of Honor is saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) https://t.co/KlUSWo5qVK ROH extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/PnwIAxd59R — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 13, 2021

This really hurts. Jimmy Rave has passed away. He was only 39. #RIPJimmyRave https://t.co/VC6jMaiJNl pic.twitter.com/cMfNxdpXDg — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 13, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Guffey, otherwise known as Jimmy Rave. We offer our sincere condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. Rave made his IMPACT debut in 2002 during The Asylum Years & became a mainstay of the X-Division. pic.twitter.com/43JId8rXuw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2021

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Jimmy Rave. Praying for his family at this very difficult time. 💔🙏 #gonewaytoosoon pic.twitter.com/04YGaIaedl — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) December 13, 2021

Everyone here at the CAC is saddened to hear that Jimmy Rave has passed away at 39 years old. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and may they find comfort in the memories and good times left behind at this most difficult time. Rest in Peace Mr Rave. pic.twitter.com/6uTEczeXeb — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) December 13, 2021

Dammit…RIP Jimmy Rave. I’m glad we shared a ring as many time as we did. I’m glad we got the chance to know each other over 18 years ago. I’m glad we were friends. I’m glad that I knew you, and I will miss you. Godspeed my friend. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 13, 2021

I hope you find peace Jimmy. I know it was hard my man, you are a great dude to me always and hugged me so hard last time I saw you. A mind for the this sport that very few had.

R.I.P. Jimmy Rave — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) December 13, 2021

RIP to my brother, Jimmy Rave. He fought so hard both inside the ring and out. A good man and a good friend. My condolences to his friends and family. #RIPJimmyRave — Shark Boy (@SharkBoy24_7) December 13, 2021