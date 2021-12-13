Wrestling community remembers Jimmy Rave

Dec 13, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

After battling severe health issues over the past year, former Ring of Honor and TNA/Impact Wrestling wrestler Jimmy Rave has died at 39 years old.

