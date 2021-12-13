NXT star Sarray back in USA after month-long trip home to Japan

The reason why Japanese star Sarray has not been seen on NXT television lately is because she went back home to Japan for a month but is now back in the United States and ready to resume her NXT in-ring work.

Sarray noted that it was her first time in Japan in 9 months following her signing with WWE. With more travel restrictions being added due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sarray has traveled back Stateside before it’s too late.

In a tweet, the 25-year-old said that she got a lot of strength from her family, friends, and loved ones back home but now she’s ready to go back to America where life is shining because of her dream.

Sarray last wrestled on NXT in early November, losing to Kay Lee Ray.