News on Will Ospreay and Ian Riccaboni

– ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni announced that he will be doing commentary for NJPW STRONG starting in January.

– Will Ospreay has won the Warrior Wrestling Championship.

Paint me like one of your French girls. New Warrior Wrestling Champion. pic.twitter.com/M9dxyILlgN — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 13, 2021

At Warrior Wrestling 17, Ospreay defeated the champion, Trey Miguel and Blake Christian in a Triple Threat Match for the title.