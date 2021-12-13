Lynch hilariously blames young girl at ringside for loss during Smackdown dark match

Following the conclusion of this past Friday’s Smackdown on FOX at the STAPLES Center, Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch was involved in a dark match along with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and another Raw woman, Bianca Belair.

Usually, it’s Roman Reigns who ends up in the dark matches with his cousins The Usos but Reigns was not present for the show on Friday.

Lynch, writing on Twitter, said she got a call to be in the dark match. “The people of LA need the biggest main event possible. Can you make a stop at Smackdown tonight?” Lynch wrote. “And so The Man came around. You’re welcome.”

Unfortunately for Becky, it was Sasha Banks who won the match, pinning Lynch and using the ring ropes as leverage, something that Lynch has been doing lately.

The Raw Women’s champion was not happy and after the match, she hilariously blamed a young girl at ringside for her loss. “You distracted me! You distracted me,” Lynch told the young fan who was in front row. “I would’ve won!” she continued, as the girl said, “Oh nooo!” Lynch added on Twitter that she’s petitioning to have the fan banned from all future events.

Jokingly, of course.