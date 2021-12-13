LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at how Bobby Lashley destroyed WWE Champion Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins last week. We’re live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley with MVP. They hit the ring and Lashley takes the mic as fans boo. Lashley says he showed everyone last week exactly what happens when you disrespect The All-Mighty.

MVP hypes Lashley up as being like the Candy Man of WWE, but if you say his name he will show up and bad things will happen. MVP goes on about how there’s disrespect in RAW. He talks about the others whining and complaining, but Lashley doesn’t whine or complain, he just makes statements. MVP says it is imperative that Lashley be added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 because there is no better way to start the new year than with The All-Mighty as your WWE Champion. Fans continue to boo. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens.

Owens wonders how he’s so disrespectful when he hasn’t said Lashley’s name or paid attention to anything he’s done in like 2 years. Owens knocks Lashley for the sneak attack and trying to weasel his way into the WWE Title match. Owens says as much as he doesn’t like Seth Rollins, Rollins did earn his spot at Day 1, as did Owens. Owens goes on ranting and says no one wants Lashley at Day 1 or in the WWE Title match, so he’s going to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to… the music interrupts and out comes Rollins to more boos.

Rollins comes out ranting on the mic and says as much as he dislikes Owens, he has to agree with him here. MVP says Owens and Rollins are terrified. Lashley challenges Owens and Rollins to come in the ring and do something about it. Owens tries to talk Rollins into attacking Rollins, and Rollins agrees. Owens tells Rollins to go first, and he will follow. They have words now over who’s going in the ring first. The music interrupts and out comes WWE Champion Big E to a pop. Big E speaks from the stage and calls everyone his favorite collection of idiots. They have words and out comes Deville and Pearce. It’s announced that Lashley will be added to the WWE Title match at Day 1, to make it a Fatal 4 Way, if Lashley can defeat, in no particular order, Big E, Owens and Rollins, in one-on-one competition tonight. MVP and Lashley look on from the ring, and MVP yells out that Lashley accepts. The others trade looks as Lashley’s music hits and he stands tall in the ring to end the segment.

– We see what happened last week with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and their blazers. We now see footage from earlier today with Randy Orton and Riddle backstage. Orton tries to convince Riddle that he needs to focus on the tag titles and which team might be their next #1 contenders. Riddle says they should get into podcasting because of Pat McAfee’s deal, or maybe become shamans. Orton doesn’t agree and says Riddle needs to stop hanging out with jackasses at the show. Riddle rambles on about hanging out with the Jackass guys at SmackDown last week. Orton tells Riddle to focus on his match with Otis, who is built like a human wrecking ball, and one day Orton will allow him to put the blazer back on from last week. Riddle is hyped up and focused on the blazer, and Otis.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. Otis

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Riddle with Randy Orton. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off as Riddle poses in the corner. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Big E venting to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce about the possible WWE Day 1 change with Bobby Lashley. It’s determined that Owens will face Lashley first tonight. They have some more words and walk off. Big E promises to Pearce and Deville that he will leave Day 1 with the title. We go back to the ring and Alpha Academy is already out – Otis with Chad Gable. Otis strikes first and sends Riddle down, then talks some trash. Otis with another big slam as Gable cheers him on from ringside.

Riddle unloads with kicks in the corner, then a running right hand. Riddle charges again but Otis drops him with ease with a chest bump. Otis then tosses Riddle out of the ring in front of the announce table. Orton slowly walks over to watch as Gable rants at Otis and Riddle from his chair. Otis clubs Riddle to the ground with a forearm. Riddle is tossed back in but he knocks Otis off the apron. Otis catches Riddle and rams him into the edge of the barrier spine-first. Alpha Academy celebrates at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Otis drops Riddle for another quick pin attempt. Orton finally starts hyping Riddle up from ringside as Otis controls Riddle in the ring. Otis charges but Riddle moves and Otis hits the ring post. Riddle with a punt kick from the apron as fans cheer him on. Riddle leaps off the top but Otis catches him in mid-air. Riddle and Otis trade strikes now. Riddle with a big knee strike and another knee strike off the middle rope. They go on and Riddle hits the Floating Bro.

Fans pop big for Riddle as he channels his inner Orton. Otis blocks the RKO and nails a big powerslam in the middle of the ring to get the pin and the win.

Winner: Otis

– After the match, Orton hits the ring to deliver the RKO to Otis but Otis shoves him away and Orton drops Gable with it instead. Otis then comes right back and drops Orton with a back elbow. Alpha Academy stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays.

– We see recent happenings between Doudrop and Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair swinging her hair. We see video from earlier today with Belair saying she will make sure Doudrop can’t get away from her tonight. Belair hits the ring and dances around as we go to commercial.

