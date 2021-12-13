Executives from Apple, MGM, FOX, and CBS at Smackdown in LA

Deadline.com is reporting that several television executives were present at the STAPLES Center this past Friday for Smackdown live on FOX.

With TV contract negotiations soon starting again, it was an important day for WWE to flex their muscles in front of their partners and would-be partners as the company is hoping to get more money for their television rights in the next round of talks.

According to Deadline, those present on Friday included CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, Apple’s Head of Development and Programming Matt Cherniss, MGM Studios President Barry Poznick, FOX Sports Executive Vice President Larry Jones, Producer Noah Harpster, FOX Sports analyst Reggie Bush, and sports journalist Jemele Hill.

Smackdown topped the 18-49 demo with four other shows from other networks in the overnight ratings. Final numbers will be out today.