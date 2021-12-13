Bryan Danielson added to Qatar show in March 2022

In a post on the Lucha Libre Online social media it was revealed that AEW’s Bryan Danielson will be traveling to Qatar for the SuperSlam III show next March. This will be Danielson’s first time wrestling overseas in many, many years and his wish to travel the world doing what he loves to do was one of the major reasons why he decided to leave WWE.

QPW President and Owner Ali Al-Marafi confirmed the Lucha Libre news with AEW already signing off on the appearance. Jon Moxley, Sammy Guevara, and Sting from AEW are also appearing on the show which will take place at the Ali Bi N Hamad Alatya Arena in Doha. No opponent has been named yet for Danielson.

SuperSlam III, held on March 18 and 19, will be streaming on FITE.TV.