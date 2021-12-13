AEW Rampage viewership/rating for Friday

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 503,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 0.8% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 499,000 viewers. This is also up 4.14% from the Fast National viewership released on Saturday, which was 483,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s episode, which also drew a 0.18 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.18 rating represents 237,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.66% from the 241,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the fourth-lowest viewership in show history. The key demo rating was identical to the previous two weeks, tying those episodes for the second-lowest key demo rating in show history. In terms of the number of 18-49 viewers, Friday’s Rampage averaged the second-lowest in show history. Friday’s viewership was up 0.8% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The show featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time and spoilers were available for the following line-up – AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros defending against AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay, Tay Conti and Ruby Soho, Tony Schiavone’s interview with Sting and Darby Allin, Hook’s anticipated debut vs. Fuego Del Sol, and Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta in the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 5 Episode: 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 12 Episode: 515,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 19 Episode: 556,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 3 Episode: 499,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 10 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 17 Episode: