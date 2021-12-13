12/13/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Eddie Kingston, Mark Henry, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Long Island, New York.
- Thunder Rosa defeated Gabby Ortiz
- Kris Statlander and Red Velvet defeated Nikii Duke and Tina San Antonio
- Trios Tag Team Match
The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, and Colten Gunn) defeated Antonio Zambrano, Jack Tomlinson, and Joey Sweets
- Emi Sakura (w/Mei Suruga) defeated Notorious Mimi
- Anthony Ogogo (w/Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall) defeated Jaden Valo
- Santana and Ortiz defeated Anthony Gangone and Mike Verna (w/Prince Nana)
- Tony Nese defeated Alex Reynolds