12/13/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Dec 13, 2021 - by Michael Riba

Eddie Kingston, Mark Henry, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Long Island, New York.

  1. Thunder Rosa defeated Gabby Ortiz
  2. Kris Statlander and Red Velvet defeated Nikii Duke and Tina San Antonio
  3. Trios Tag Team Match
    The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, and Colten Gunn) defeated Antonio Zambrano, Jack Tomlinson, and Joey Sweets
  4. Emi Sakura (w/Mei Suruga) defeated Notorious Mimi
  5. Anthony Ogogo (w/Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall) defeated Jaden Valo
  6. Santana and Ortiz defeated Anthony Gangone and Mike Verna (w/Prince Nana)
  7. Tony Nese defeated Alex Reynolds

