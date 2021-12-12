The former Braun Strowman appears at ROH Final Battle

EC3 brought “Titan” Adam Scherr to Ring of Honor Final Battle.

Braun Strowman debuts as Titan at the ROH finale tonight!@Adamscherr99pic.twitter.com/8xZ7gwmRkt — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) December 12, 2021

Via Sean Radican’s Final Battle recap…

(6) TEAM FOUNDATION ( EC3 & TAYLOR RUST & ELI ISOM & TRACY WILLIAMS) vs. VIOLENCE UNLIMITED (BRODY KING & HOMICIDE & TONY DEPPEN & ROCKY ROMERO w/CHRIS DICKINSON) – 8 Man Tag match

Homicide tagged in and got a good pop, but Williams immediately took him down to the mat. Isom got isolated and Deppen worked him over. He took too much time to set up a senton and Isom got his knees up. Isom tried to tag out, but Deppen grabbed his leg. Isom shoved him away with his legs and tagged in EC3, who hit Psycho Boy on Deppen. King hit a big dive through the ropes to wipe out everybody. Romero and Rust ended up alone in the ring and Riccaboni talked about their rivalry. Romero went for a rana from the apron to the floor, but Rust caught him and piledrived him into a pile of chairs. The announcers wondered where those came from. Homicide then took out his fork and went to town on EC3’s armpit and then mouth. EC3 hit a crazy piledriver on King. Homicide took EC3, but Rust took care of him. Romero then hit Sliced Bread on Rust. Williams hit a rebound lariat on Romero as the wrestlers kept hitting the signature moves of past ROH greats. Williams got Cattle Mutilation on Romero, but Deppen broke it up with a double stomp. Isom hit a Helluva Kick on Deppen in the corner for some shades of Generico. Isom hit Generico’s top turnbuckle brainbuster. Homicide and Isom ended up alone in the ring. Homicide hit the Cop Killa on Isom to a big pop, but Isom kicked out!

Ian Riccaboni shouted out Doug Gentry and said Homicide wanted to win it for him. King tagged in and went for a lariat, but Isom collapsed before he could connect. King eventually connected with the Gonzo Bomb on Isom. Deppen ran into the ring and hugged King as he made the cover.

WINNERS: Homicide & Brody King & Rocky Romero & Tony Deppen in 14:00.

EC3 got on the mic and kneeled next to Isom who was still down in the ring. He said today we pay homage to the past. He asked Isom to stand. EC3 said they stand in a Ring of Honor. EC3 said it was a lie because there is no honor in what they do. He said it was corporate wrestling. EC3 said men and women like Isom go into the company and they get nothing. He asked where their leaders were. He said they had failed them. He said they would keep their office jobs. Brian Johnson and Dak Draper came down to the ring. EC3 told him he’s lost everything. He said that’s what makes Johnson so dangerous. EC3 said this was a call of arms to Dak Draper, Brian Johnson, and Eli Isom. He said this was a call to arm to any company to take back the industry and rebuild it in their own image. He said he offered them a choice. He said control your narrative. Two men came out to the entrance ramp. They were wearing Free EC3 sweatshirts.

EC3 told Draper and Johnson if they suffer for him physically, he can give them their freedom. He said to control your narrative, you’d have to fight. Riccaboni wondered if he was offering them a job. He said free the titan. Adam Scherr came down to the ring with the other two men. Scherr wiped out Isom and Draper and Draper.

EC3 said this wasn’t an invasion, but instead it was an awakening. He picked up Shnurr picked him up with one hand and slammed him to the mat. The fan chanted holy s–t. He said the fans have been warned. One fan could be heard saying I’m really confused by all this. Scherr carried.