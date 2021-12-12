Several AEW stars appear via video on ROH PPV, FTR attack Briscoes

Some of AEW’s biggest stars sent in video messages that were played during Ring of Honor’s End of an Era pay-per-view last night.

AEW champion Hangman Page, CM Punk, Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and Bryan Danielson – all of whom are ROH alumni – recorded messages for ROH fans, thanking the promotion and its followers for giving them their start. The videos were played in between matches.

Meanwhile, FTR showed up in person to raise some hell and attacked Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe after they defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for the ROH World Tag Team titles. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood showed up after The Briscoes challenged any team after the match as while it’s the end of an era, it’s not the end for them.

Former ROH champion and now AEW star Jay Lethal was also in the main event of the show but lost his match against Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World title. Lethal replaced Bandido who could not be part of the show due to COVID-19.

AEW President Tony Khan vowed to help ROH in their final show earlier this week because it’s the right thing to do, keeping his promise.