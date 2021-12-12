Notes on Becky Lynch, The Undertaker, Matt Cardona, and Sabu

Dec 12, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Becky Lynch worked the dark match at Friday night’s WWE Smackdown taping, losing to Sasha Banks. ‘Big Time Becks’ didn’t comment on the loss, but she did react to working a match on Smackdown again.

She wrote: “I got a call that went like this. “Hey, Big Time Becks?” “Speaking.” “ The people of LA need the biggest main event possible . Can you make a stop at Smackdown tonight?” And so The Man came around. You’re welcome.”

The Undertaker recently took part in a Q&A Session with WWE on TikTok. During the session, he was asked to name his favorite current WWE Superstar. He picked long time rival Edge.

Matt Cardona posted on Twitter…

– Happy birthday Hardcore Icon Sabu!

