Matt Hardy teases Jeff Hardy coming to AEW?

Matt Hardy appears to be teasing a reunion with his former tag team partner in Team Xtreme, brother Jeff Hardy. Matt Hardy wrote on Twitter yesterday, “I feel xtremely good about the future,” in reference to the Team Xtreme duo.

As previously reported, WWE released Jeff Hardy earlier this week after he was sent home following a live event in Edinburg, Texas last weekend. Hardy left a six-man tag match through the crowd. He was later replaced by Rey Mysterio for the live event the following night.