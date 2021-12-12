Kurt Angle says AEW is making noise
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with the Paradox Of Sports about a wide range of topics, which included the Olympic Hero naming some of his favorite parts of AEW, and giving fans an update on his health. Highlights from the interview are below.
Gives an update on his health:
“I’m hanging in there. My knees, my back, and my neck are hurting pretty badly. I have good days and bad days. But at 52 years of age, wrestling for over 40 years, I’d say I’m doing pretty good for what I’ve done.”
What he likes about AEW currently:
“I like the fact that they’re making noise. They’ve signed a bunch of great wrestlers. Chris Jericho is at the helm. He’s an incredible athlete, one of the best that has ever done it. They have some really talented guys. They even took some guys from WWE that got released. The good thing about it is there are two big companies going right now. That’s good for the wrestlers. That gives them options and gives them jobs to look for. It’s actually a good thing to have two companies instead of one.”
I’m not trying to start anything, but I just don’t see it and I sure don’t hear it. Nose is great when you have something to say but noise for the sake of noise is arrogance. AEW only makes headlines now when WWE guys jump. It’s almost as if AEW fans expect AEW to fix WWE’s mistakes. Adam Cole wants to reunite with Bobby & Kyle in AEW as if the three weren’t working together, and having GREAT success, in the same place already. WWE is the invisible gimmick in AEW that AEW can’t live without. That’s what is so frustrating and what is holding AEW back beyond the hotshotting and mark servicing and indie-centric “wrestling”. People like to compare AEW with ECW but the comparisons don’t work. ECW poked the bear, yes, but they weren’t consumed by the poking of the bear. ECW knew how to bait the smart fans and then switch to the ECW product to try and hook them. AEW relies on being the not-WWE to the point where the product’s identity is DEFINED, in part, by WWE. If WWE gets hot again, which they will, AEW will be the first casualty. Those who watch AEW as a protest to WWE will be drawn back to WWE when they takeoff again. That is the way the business works. AEW needs to succeed and they need to break away from WWE. Making noise and playing in WWE’s shadow won’t cut it. Right now AEW is just a more high profile version of TNA. That’s not coming from a place of hate or pro-WWE markdom, it’s the reality. The sooner AEW decides to stop making noise and actually SAY SOMETHING they will truly arrive. I can’t wait for that day. I only hope it doesn’t come too late. We fans need a real alternative that works for us and the betterment of the sport, not to pop the boys and scratch the mark’s insatiable itch.