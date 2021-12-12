Gail Kim on who she wants to join the Impact Knockouts division

Speaking to Renee Paquette on a recent edition of Oral Sessions, Gail Kim discussed the importance of good leaders for women’s wrestlers, women she’d like to see join the Knockouts division Impact Wrestling, and more. Gail Kim stated the following (via Fightful):

“I just want girls who are talented and passionate and all those things, but it’s important to have a good locker room. It’s so important for the girls to support each other and work for the business of the match, for the company, and in the end, it benefits everyone. People like Taya [Valkyrie], Mia Yim, of course, was part of our family too. I would love for her to be able to show who she really is as her authentic self because she’s really talented. I’m curious about Ember Moon. Now ROH has so many girls, I mean, I love Maria [Kanellis] just as a leader, as well, in terms of the women’s wrestling world, and because we have Mickie [James] in our locker room now and I just love that there’s different types of girls in there that the girls can look up to. Just be able to lean on or go to for advice because, listen, in all realistic situations, even though I’m a leader there, some girls might not feel comfortable to come to me for whatever reason it may be. Whether they see me as ‘too office,’ that’s why we need the Madison’s, the Mickie’s, the Maria’s, and the people who are in that locker room that they can turn to if they don’t feel comfortable with other people.”

Ember Moon, Taya Valkyrie, and Mia Yim were all released by WWE earlier this year.