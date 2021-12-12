Diamond Dallas Page ties the knot

Diamond Dallas Page is a wedded man, getting married to his girlfriend in a surprise (for her) wedding. DDP issued a press release to Wrestling Inc announcing that he arranged a surprise wedding last Thursday to his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon. Page and his daughter organized the wedding at a hotel in Chattanooga, Tennesse.

WWE Hall of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page, 65, surprised his girlfriend of two years, retired adventure athlete, Payge McMahon, 47 with a wedding on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Yes, DDP threw a surprise wedding!

Of course he did.

Page and his daughter, intuitive designer & luxury event planner, Brittany Page, organized the elaborate ruse.

They rented out the entire boutique hotel, The Dwell, in Chattanooga, TN. Created a false invitation to a ‘friend’s red and white Christmas themed party.’ Then invited a 115 of the couples’ closest friends and family to a very real ‘black and white’ wedding.

Coming in hot for the ‘party,’ McMahon wore a red backless evening gown. Page wore a white custom Hideoki Bespoke suit with matching fedora. The evening started with a surprise proposal amidst the couples’ family. Immediately followed by the reveal of their gathered friends and a fairytale ceremony… naturally, she said ‘yes.’

Among the guests, Court TV analyst, Julie Grant, country musician Justin Fabus, WWE HOF’er Rob Van Dam, wrestlers Katie Forbes, Harold ‘Ice Train’ Hogue, nZo, Big Cass, Ace Austin, Gia Miller, Eric Watts, Marc Mero, and Hollywood Yates.

After declaring, “You may kiss your bride, bro,” Dr. Asa Andrews, who performed the ceremony, introduced Mr. & Mrs. Dallas & Payge Page.

Yes, her name is now Payge Page.