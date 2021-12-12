Deonna Purrazzo challenges ROH Women’s champion Rok-C

Impact Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo showed up at the ROH End of an Era pay-per-view last night and challenged ROH Women’s champion Rok-C.

Carrying her AAA Reina de Reinas title, Purrazzo told Rok-C that after she beats Mickie James for the Knockouts title at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view next month, she wants to face her in a winner-take-all match.

The ROH champ agreed to the challenge and shook Purrazzo’s hand.

Purrazzo wrestled for ROH between 2015 and 2018 and was part of the revival of women’s wrestling in the promotion.