Bayley: “it’s only a matter of time”

WWE superstar Bayley gave an update on her ACL tear injury during a Q&A session on her Instagram channel. The former multi-time women’s champion reveals that her body and mind is feeling great before hinting at a return to action. Highlights are below.

Says her body and mind is feeling great:

“So my knee is doing great, my ankle is doing great, my calf is doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great. My mind is doing great. So it’s only a matter of time.”

Hints that she will be coming back soon:

“I’m not going to tell you when and I don’t want all these idiots watching to know when. But I’m going to be coming back soon, maybe, no. Y’all better be ready, better be ready.”