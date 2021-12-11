Sonya Deville on how her comeback plans changed

“I had an idea and it kind of fell through and it kind of organically transitioned into this. It was actually a conversation with Vince where I was in his office, we were talking about how I was gonna re-debut and I just kind of mentioned to him that I had these three-piece suits that I’d been waiting to wear on TV, and that I thought a cool part of my character could be that I rock lady suits and I’m kind of a bad B, and I could be a boss. I wasn’t speaking literally, but he kind of sat there and envisioned what I was saying with the suits. He was like, ‘Do you have one on you?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I have my all-black one but it’s at my hotel. He’s like, ‘We’ll send someone to go get it!’ Next thing you know, I was walking down the hallway in a three-piece suit. I didn’t know where it was going, and it just organically evolved from there. But I think he’s so genius and so creative that I think me saying I wanted to wear suits, the wheels started spinning and this is where we ended up!”

source: Metro