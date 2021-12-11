Smackdown rating for 12/10/2021

Dec 11, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Last night’s Smackdown from the STAPLES Center drew 2,171,000 viewers in the overnight numbers, up 206,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended with 2,030,000 viewers when the final numbers came in on Monday and this week’s show should have the best number since October 22 with the final rating.

The show had 2,219,000 viewers in the first hour and then 2,124,000 viewers in the second hour. The show did a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and was joint #1 with a bunch of other shows.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

click here for the 2021 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Tay Conti

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal