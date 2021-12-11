Smackdown rating for 12/10/2021

Last night’s Smackdown from the STAPLES Center drew 2,171,000 viewers in the overnight numbers, up 206,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended with 2,030,000 viewers when the final numbers came in on Monday and this week’s show should have the best number since October 22 with the final rating.

The show had 2,219,000 viewers in the first hour and then 2,124,000 viewers in the second hour. The show did a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and was joint #1 with a bunch of other shows.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

