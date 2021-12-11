Notes on Austin Theory, John Cena, and Johnny Gargano

– During a recent interview with Alternative Sport, Austin Theory was asked if he would rather win the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania with John Cena or retire the 16-time World Champion. He said “Gosh, that’s a tough one, man, they both sound amazing. But I think, I think for Austin Theory. Yeah, you’d have to really not “see” Cena anymore because I’d have to retire him. I’d have to do it, man.”

– A recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter it has been revealed that if Johnny Gargano had stayed in NXT 2.0 then he would have most likely be used to put over the newer stars. He said “In the case of Gargano, at press time he had not made up his mind and it was categorized by those close to him as a difficult decision. He was given a strong offer to stay, but the reality is he would be in NXT, with the new direction, he would not be the focus, but he probably would be kept somewhat strong with the idea of having him mean something to teach and put over the talent they are looking for on the main roster.”

