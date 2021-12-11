MJF on CM Punk: “I’m not feeling the CM Punk of old”

“Well I’m me 24/7, 365. I’m not a gimmick. I’m not one of these guys that has to portray somebody else in order to feel comfortable and confident when they walk through the curtain. I’m just me and that’s why I make so much goddamn money for my company. But as far as Punk goes, why was I such a fan? I said it in what people are calling one of, if not the greatest verbal joust in the history of the business. I said I was a huge fan of CM Punk in the ring, on the microphone. He was the best in the world, or so I thought. Ever since he’s returned, I’m not feeling the CM Punk of old. I feel like something’s missing there. I also feel like I’m the only person who’s even potentially giving him the spark he needs to give me the CM Punk I grew up on. And he should be thankful for that.”

source: New York Post