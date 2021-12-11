Migos appearing at WWE Day 1

Rappers The Migos are set to appear at the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that Quavo, Offset and TakeOff will be appearing at the pay-per-view, which takes place in Atlanta, near where they are from. The Migos are appearing at Day 1 because their 2021 “Straightenin” single is the official theme song for the pay-per-view. There is no confirmation that they will be performing the song that night, but it seems likely.

As seen in the tweet below, WWE just announced that the group will be making a special appearance at the pay-per-view.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the current announced card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz

Rappers The Migos make a special appearance